Move the Sticks Podcast: Week 16 Preview  

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:48) and Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (7:47) Week 16 matchups. Then, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell joins and he talks about building the program, the types of players he wants, the team's undefeated season and playing through a pandemic (12:45). To wrap up the show, the duo has a discussion on the benefit of being an experienced head coach prior to taking a bigger head coaching job and the importance of a front office having someone who was previously a general manager on staff (29:01).