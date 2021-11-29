Move The Sticks Podcast: Week 12 big games, 8 opportunities & initial reaction to Lincoln Riley to USC

Published: Nov 29, 2021 at 03:50 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio discuss the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game. Following that, the guys look at teams that have taken advantage of and missed opportunities. Then, the trio give a grade to New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson based off his Week 12 performance. After, the guys give their initial reaction to Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma to become USC's head football coach. To wrap up the show, the trio react to recent NFL news and preview the Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team.

