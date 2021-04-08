Move The Sticks Podcast: Sam Darnold to the Panthers; Najee Harris on playing like Adrian Peterson; Easton Stick talks Trey Lance

Published: Apr 08, 2021 at 06:33 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the recent blockbuster trade sending ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers and discuss what each team is likely to do with its top ten draft pick (0:42). Next, DJ and Bucky look back on their conversation with Ohio State head coach Ryan day to discuss top QB prospect Justin Fields and how he plans to elevate his game to the next level (2:47). NOTE: The full interview with Coach Day will drop on Monday!

Then, Alabama running back Najee Harris joins show to discuss how he's become a player comparable to Adrian Peterson (10:55). Next, following the news of ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s contract extension, DJ and Bucky go inside the "Move the Sticks Body Shop," naming the players the Dallas Cowboys need to draft in order to fix the team (20:37). After that, former North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick joins the show for "Pro on Prospect," where he highlights the attributes that make his former teammate, Trey Lance, a top NFL prospect (25:42).

To wrap up the show, the duo spin the wheel of prospects, naming the edge rushers such as Joe Tryon and Ronnie Perkins who could be great fits for NFL teams (36:19).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

