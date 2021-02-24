Around the NFL

Move the Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects 2.0 + Scott Satterfield Joins

Published: Feb 23, 2021 at 11:36 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys go through Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects 2.0, while focusing on various college athletes and position groups (3:42). Then, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield joins as he discusses the challenges of adjusting to the pandemic during this past season, his thoughts on playing against Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, standout Louisville draft prospects and much more (29:44).

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid's hat, face shield displayed in Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's game-worn hat and face shield have been put on display in the hallowed venue's "Pro Football Today Gallery."
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Potential Surprise Cuts with Conor Orr

Conor Orr joins the Around The NFL room filled with heroes to talk potential surprise cuts and to look back on some stories of the great Chris Wesseling. 
news

Roundup: Texans create cap space by releasing OL Senio Kelemete, LB Peter Kalambayi

In an offseason expected to be full of cap-saving moves, the Houston Texans parted ways with two rotational players on Tuesday.
news

Alex Smith: My comeback 'definitely threw a wrench' in Washington's plan

Alex Smith﻿ wants to continue his NFL career, but, based on comments he made in a recent interview, it sounds more and more like that might happen outside of Washington.
news

Chris Godwin faces potentially difficult decision between sticking with Bucs, cashing in as free agent

Chris Godwin is a Super Bowl champion, a title all football players chase and few achieve. But he's also a Super Bowl-champion free agent, and he's in line to get paid. Will the WR stay in Tampa Bay for less?
news

Titans first-round OT Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done' in Tennessee in since-deleted tweet 

Following a rookie season in which he appeared in just one game amid trips to the reserve/COVID-19 list and off-the-field issues, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson tweeted -- and later deleted -- that he was "done" as a Titan on Monday. 
news

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake looks ahead to free agency: 'I feel like anything is up in the air'

After playing 2020 on the transition tag in his first full season with the Cardinals, running back Kenyan Drake said Tuesday he is unsure of where his pending free agency could lead this time around.
news

Former Panthers DT Kawann Short drawing interest from a few teams since being cut

The Carolina Panthers released defensive tackle ﻿Kawann Short﻿ last week. The eight-year veteran told SiriusXM NFL Radio he is already getting nibbles of interest: "We had a few teams reach out, but none set in stone."
news

K.J. Wright wants to stay with Seahawks, but not planning to take hometown discount

Seahawks LB ﻿K.J. Wright﻿ wants to stay in Seattle, but he doesn't plan on giving the team a hometown discount to do so. Wright told Jim Rome he didn't plan on taking anything other than a market-value deal.
news

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp involved in personnel meetings

Detroit owner Sheila Ford Hamp is getting to know the inner workings of her club. Chris Spielman, who joined the Lions in January as a Special Assistant, told 97.1 The Ticket that Hamp is involved in the team's personnel meetings. 
news

NFL teams can start franchise tagging players today

February 23rd marks the opening of the franchise and transition tag window, which means we're in the final stages as teams prepare for the new league year and the start of free agency on March 17.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW