Move the Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects 2.0 + Scott Satterfield Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys go through Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects 2.0, while focusing on various college athletes and position groups (3:42). Then, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield joins as he discusses the challenges of adjusting to the pandemic during this past season, his thoughts on playing against Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, standout Louisville draft prospects and much more (29:44).