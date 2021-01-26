Move the Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 1.0

Published: Jan 26, 2021 at 02:48 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0. Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.

