Move the Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0. Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.
Published: Jan 26, 2021 at 02:48 PM
NFL Fantasy Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 7 (aka Four Piece)
Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and Kimmi Chex are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts continue conducting "exit interviews" with teams that, if not for trades, would be making selections in the 25-28 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Rams GM Snead: 'Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment'
Sean McVay was quick to acknowledge the Rams would be undergoing serious evaluation at all positions, including QB, after a playoff loss to the Packers. GM Les Snead was similarly vague in responding to the latest inquiries about Jared Goff.