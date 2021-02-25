Move the Sticks Podcast: Breaking Down the Rumored Rift Between Seahawks & Russell Wilson + David Cutcliffe Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down a report by The Athletic saying there's a rift between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson (:28). Then, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe joins and discusses the challenges due to the pandemic, the importance of athleticism in a quarterback, touches on Duke prospects and gives his take on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (12:59).
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on Alex Smith: 'Hopefully we can bring him back'
Though he recently signed an extension with Washington, quarterback Taylor Heinicke is hoping the squad will bring back veteran QB Alex Smith.
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin says he would 'play on' franchise tag
Impending free-agent WR Chris Godwin told MJ Acosta on Thursday that he would play on the franchise tag in 2021 if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers applied it.
Sean McVay on Jared Goff's days as Rams QB: 'There's a lot of times you can smile on'
Speaking Thursday about his soon-to-be former quarterback Jared Goff, Rams coach Sean McVay looked back fondly on the days of Goff and deemed it unfair to pin the team's recent offensive woes squarely on the shoulders of the QB.
Jets DT Quinnen Williams: 'I'd be disappointed' if traded by New York
The offseason isn't even a month old, and the Jets are set to look dramatically different next season because of their new coaching staff alone. More change could be coming at several positions. Whatever the final roster proves to be, DT Quinnen Williams wants to be on it.
Texans remain unwilling to talk Deshaun Watson trade
Houston is staying pat on its stance that it will not deal franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, as the Texans are unwilling to discuss a swap -- though some teams have left offers on voicemails, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Roundup: Titans cut WR Adam Humphries after two seasons
Adam Humphries is done in Nashville. The Tennessee Titans are releasing the receiver after two seasons with the club. Read on for more NFL roster transactions from Thursday.
Packers center Corey Linsley says 'all signs pointing' toward playing elsewhere in 2021
Standout Green Bay center Corey Linsley isn't "closing the door" on a return to the Packers, but admitted that "all signs" are pointing to him playing with a different club in 2021.
Frank Reich: Colts have 'right culture' but need good QB play to win title
As a trade to acquire Carson Wentz will not be official until the start of the new league year in March, Colts head coach Frank Reich could not speak Thursday on bringing in the former first-round pick. But Reich made it clear that he believes with good QB play, the Colts can take the next step forward.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson receiving trade interest from more than 10 teams
More than 10 teams have called the Seahawks to inquire about Russell Wilson's availability, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, following Wilson's recent critical public comments.
Broncos release veteran DT Jurrell Casey after one season
Jurrell Casey's stint with the Broncos is officially brief. Denver announced it has released the veteran defensive tackle. Casey's release will free up close to $12 million in salary cap space for the Broncos
Kendall Hinton's QB cameo 'still unreal' to him, but hopes it helps him stick in NFL
Kendall Hinton carved out a place in the quirky, unexpected hall of NFL history in 2020 when he played emergency quarterback for an entire game due to COVID-19's impact on the Broncos. Looking back, Hinton still can't believe what happened.