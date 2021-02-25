Move the Sticks Podcast: Breaking Down the Rumored Rift Between Seahawks & Russell Wilson + David Cutcliffe Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down a report by The Athletic saying there's a rift between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson (:28). Then, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe joins and discusses the challenges due to the pandemic, the importance of athleticism in a quarterback, touches on Duke prospects and gives his take on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (12:59).