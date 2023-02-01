Move the Sticks: NFL head coaching hires & trades + East-West Shrine Bowl preview

Published: Jan 31, 2023 at 07:34 PM

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Las Vegas, Nevada as they're covering the East-West Shrine Bowl. To start off, the guys react to the trade of coach Sean Payton from the Saints to the Broncos for draft picks. Next, the pair hit on the news of 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans being hired as the Texans head coach. After that, the duo touch on the recent news of Frank Reich being hired as the Panthers head coach. Following that, the guys break down a few of the quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl and also discuss standout players from practices this week. To wrap up the show, Rhett and Bucky talk about players that could go high in the draft from the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

