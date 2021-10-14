Move The Sticks: How to keep Tom Brady playing at a high level + Jamey Chadwell joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by looking at if any team would trade a first-round pick for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Then, the duo talk about what Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht needs to do to keep quarterback Tom Brady playing at a high level. After that, the pair break down the Buccaneers wide receivers. To wrap up the show, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell joins to discuss using tempo at the college level, building on the team's success from last year and much more.