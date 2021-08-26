Move The Sticks: How Much Should Young QBs Play in Preseason?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by looking ahead to Preseason Week 3 and discuss how much teams should play their young quarterbacks this week. Next, the pair look at various QB battles, starting with New England Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Cam Newton. Then, they give their takes on the Denver Broncos naming quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. After that, the duo compare New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill﻿. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the Los Angeles Rams trading for running back Sony Michel﻿.