Move the Sticks: First look on USC QB Caleb Williams + answering listener questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Jets being picked as the team for Hard Knocks (1:35). Next, the pair discuss how excited they are to watch the new series "Quarterback" on Netflix (7:20). Then, the duo look at DJ's first look article on USC's Caleb Williams, which offers an evaluation on the quarterback (12:06). For the rest of the show, the guys answer listener questions, which were submitted on Twitter (15:09).