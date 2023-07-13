Move the Sticks: First look on USC QB Caleb Williams + answering listener questions

Published: Jul 13, 2023 at 07:03 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Jets being picked as the team for Hard Knocks (1:35). Next, the pair discuss how excited they are to watch the new series "Quarterback" on Netflix (7:20). Then, the duo look at DJ's first look article on USC's Caleb Williams, which offers an evaluation on the quarterback (12:06). For the rest of the show, the guys answer listener questions, which were submitted on Twitter (15:09).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL expected to announce New York Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' in 2023

The NFL is expected to announce on Friday morning that the New York Jets will be featured on the HBO training camp series, "Hard Knocks," in 2023.

news

Giants guard Mark Glowinski sees 'better season' ahead for Daniel Jones now that QB can 'have fun and kick (expletive)'

Mark Glowinski knows the struggles Daniel Jones has had finding consistency on the field and around him over his first four years. But after Jones' finest season so far in 2022, Glowinski foresees the brightest days are still yet to come for the New York Giants quarterback.

news

Philadelphia Eagles NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster changes, key preseason dates and pressing storylines.

news

New York Giants NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the New York Giants' roster changes and pressing storylines.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More