Move the Sticks: Favorite Day 2 players at every position + Stefon Diggs trade

Published: Apr 04, 2024 at 07:47 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, DJ and Bucky start by giving insight into the process of top-30 draft prospect visits (:30). Next, the pair give player comps for a few of the quarterbacks in this draft class (3:55). After that, the guys react to the news of the Bills trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans (9:57). Then, the duo go through their favorite Day 2 players at every position in the 2024 NFL Draft as DJ lists a few options and Bucky picks which prospects he thinks can be a hit (18:09). To wrap up the show, the guys counter criticism of North Carolina QB Drake Maye (37:43).
 
