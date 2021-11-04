Move The Sticks: Deep dive on Jordan Love and Mel Tucker joins the show

Published: Nov 04, 2021 at 03:42 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys do a deep dive on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. To start off, the duo look back at an interview they did with Love at the 2020 Senior Bowl. After that, Bucky brings back a talk he had with Love at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Then, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker joins to discuss the culture of his program, his running back Kenneth Walker III, toughness, coaching under Alabama head coach Nick Saban in the past and much more.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

