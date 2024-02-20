 Skip to main content
Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0 + AFC North Championship foundation

Published: Feb 20, 2024 at 03:49 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. For the first half of the show, Daniel Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first round 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 (1:56). Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players who will sneak into the first round. For the rest of the show, the pair continue the Move the Sticks championship foundation series, as the guys look at every AFC North team and break down the team building blocks and championship foundations for each team in the division with help from the NFL Research team (25:55). Over the next few weeks, the crew will look at every team's foundational pieces in each division.

