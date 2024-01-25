Move the Sticks: Conference championship games preview + Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach

Published: Jan 25, 2024 at 04:38 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to the news of the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh as their head coach (:18). Next, the pair hit on the Raiders hiring former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as their general manager (11:38). Then, the duo preview the AFC Championship Game as the Chiefs take on the Ravens (18:30) and also preview the NFC Championship Game as the Lions take on the 49ers (27:46). To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the Titans hiring Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach (34:57).

