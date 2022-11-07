Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games

Published: Nov 07, 2022 at 06:25 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 9 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and also give their thoughts on the new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday. Next, the pair break down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Dolphins at Bears and Vikings at Commanders. Following that, the pair touch on five more games.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

