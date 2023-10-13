Move the Sticks: Bucky's coach's corner & rookies standing out with Lance Zierlein

Bucky Brooks and special guest Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down a few rookies that are standing out this season, with a focus on Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Rams WR Puka Nacua and Lions TE Sam LaPorta (2:07). Next, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his theme of the week, dominate your role, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the theme (19:40).