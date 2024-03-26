 Skip to main content
Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 3.0

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 02:26 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, Bucky Brooks gives a breakdown of his full first round 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0 (2:08). Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

