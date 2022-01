Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. First, Eric Galko, Director of Football Ops and Player Personnel for the East-West Shrine Bowl, joins to discuss putting together the roster for the game, break down the quarterbacks, touch on the deepest position group, and much more. Then, Bucky hits on some of the top picks from his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0.