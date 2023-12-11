Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 14 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 14 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top Week 14 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the Broncos at Chargers (2:06), Jaguars at Browns (5:05), Rams at Ravens (8:15), Eagles at Cowboys (12:47), Bills at Chiefs (18:00), Buccaneers at Falcons (24:09) and Texans at Jets games (26:53). To wrap up the show, the duo also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 14 which they didn't highlight (31:42).