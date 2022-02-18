Move the Sticks: Breaking down Bucky's top five edge rushers & defensive tackles

Published: Feb 18, 2022 at 03:07 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, Bucky talks about the HBCU Legacy Bowl and gives a prospect to watch out for from it. Then, the guys go through Bucky's top five edge rushers from his draft prospects by position. After that, DJ hits on more edge rushers everyone should look out for. Next, Bucky goes through his top five defensive tackles. Following that, DJ touches on more defensive tackles that stand out.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Top 10 free-agent signings of the 2021 NFL season

With Super Bowl LVI officially in the books, Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 free-agent signings of the 2021 NFL season. Who finishes at No. 1?
news

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Texans maximize limited draft currency to easily top division

The Houston Texans maximized limited draft currency to produce surprisingly positive Year 1 returns. As for the rest of the division ... Well, the newbies didn't exactly light the league on fire. Gennaro Filice grades each rookie class in the AFC South.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW