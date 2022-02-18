Move the Sticks: Breaking down Bucky's top five edge rushers & defensive tackles

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, Bucky talks about the HBCU Legacy Bowl and gives a prospect to watch out for from it. Then, the guys go through Bucky's top five edge rushers from his draft prospects by position. After that, DJ hits on more edge rushers everyone should look out for. Next, Bucky goes through his top five defensive tackles. Following that, DJ touches on more defensive tackles that stand out.