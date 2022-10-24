Move The Sticks: Big Week 7 games, Packers & Bucs struggles, Sam Ehlinger named Colts' starter

Published: Oct 24, 2022 at 07:14 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 7 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday, including looking at what's wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers. After, the group hit on two quarterbacks who returned from injury in Week 7. Following that, DJ and Bucky give insight into the two games they saw up close. Then, the trio react to the news of QB Sam Ehlinger being named the Colts' starter over Matt Ryan.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire

NFL.com's Matt Okada breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE