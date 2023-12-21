Move the Sticks: Best of college football interviews

Published: Dec 21, 2023 at 01:43 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys revisit the best moments from interviews with college football coaches and players from this summer and season. The guys look back at conversations with North Carolina QB Drake Maye (:52), Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (6:43), USC head coach Lincoln Riley (12:24), Florida State head coach Mike Norvell (19:09), Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz (24:46) and Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch (34:25).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

