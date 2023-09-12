Move the Sticks: Aaron Rodgers' injury, MNF recap & Week 2 rookie draft

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 04:23 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' season-ending torn Achilles injury and further recap the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Jets (:16). Next, the trio break down Packers QB Jordan Love's impressive performance against the Bears in Week 1 (15:37). After that, the crew look at Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's disappointing game against the 49ers in Week 1 (20:40). To wrap up the show, the guys recap the results of the Week 1 rookie draft, plus they do a Week 2 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (24:54).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

