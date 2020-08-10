Mountain West postpones 2020 fall sports indefinitely

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the plans of yet another collegiate conference.

The Mountain West announced Monday it is postponing all 2020 fall sports indefinitely "in response to ongoing challenges with the effective mitigation and management of the COVID-19 virus in conjunction with athletic competition."

"The MW Board of Directors prioritized the physical and mental health and well-being of the Conference's student-athletes and overall campus communities in its decision -- as it has done throughout the course of the pandemic," the conference said in the press release.

The Mountain West becomes the second Football Bowl Subdivision conference to cancel its fall slate due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced it was canceling its fall season with the hopes of resuming in the spring.