More than just a pocket: Inside look at NFL pass protections

The top tackles can and will win close to 80 percent of races to the edge. The best of the best also will be agile and quick enough to pass drop in a race while maintaining the wide base to shuffle inside against an inside move, all while retaining the wide base to avoid getting knocked over upon impact. If you see a defensive end put a tackle on his backside, run the play back and watch his feet. It's more likely than not that the tackle's base became too narrow, making him a pillar to easily knock over.