Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The New Orleans Saints won't have Michael Thomas in Monday night's bout with the L.A. Chargers, but two other key players should be in the lineup.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tight end Jared Cook (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (thumb) are expected to play tonight, per sources informed of the situation.
Both players were listed as questionable for Monday Night Football.
Cook missed last week's win in Detroit. His return should be a boon for Drew Brees, who will once again be without his top target for the fourth straight week.