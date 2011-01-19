Mock draft: Underclassmen dominate top 10 picks

Published: Jan 19, 2011 at 06:21 AM

With the official list of eligible underclassmen released Wednesday and the East-West Shrine Game coming up Saturday (3 p.m. ET, NFL Network), it's time to start the conversation around which players could or should be drafted in the first round.

East-West Shrine Game on NFL Network:
While NFL scouting departments have been tracking these guys all season, coaching staffs are just now starting to watch tape, read reports and get in-person looks.

Below is quick first pass at trying to match up an NFL team's draft position, drafting style and needs with a college player's projected NFL position and readiness, along with his perceived draft value at this point in the evaluation process. Things will change -- sometimes dramatically -- as the process moves along the Path to Primetime (NFL Draft, April 28-30, NFL Network).

* Underclassman are marked with an asterisk.

  1. Carolina Panthers (2-14) -- Da'Quan Bowers*, DE, Clemson
  1. Denver Broncos (4-12) -- Patrick Peterson*, CB, LSU
  1. Buffalo Bills (4-12) -- Robert Quinn*, DE, North Carolina
  1. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12) -- Nick Fairley*, DT, Auburn
  1. Arizona Cardinals (5-11) -- Blaine Gabbert*, QB, Missouri
  1. Cleveland Browns (5-11) -- A.J. Green*, WR, Georgia
  1. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) -- Prince Amukamara, CB, Nebraska
  1. Tennessee Titans (6-10) -- Marcell Dareus*, DT, Alabama
  1. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) -- Tryon Smith*, OT, Southern California
  1. Washington Redskins (6-10) -- Cam Newton*, QB, Auburn
  1. Houston Texans (6-10) -- Cameron Jordan, DE, California
  1. Minnesota Vikings (6-10)-- Aldon Smith*, DE, Missouri
  1. Detroit Lions (6-10) -- Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin
  1. St. Louis Rams (7-9) -- Julio Jones*, WR, Alabama
  1. Miami Dolphins (7-9) -- Mark Ingram*, RB, Alabama
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) -- Jimmy Smith, CB, Colorado
  1. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders, 8-8) -- J.J. Watt*, DE, Wisconsin
  1. San Diego Chargers (9-7) -- Von Miller, OLB, Texas A&M
  1. New York Giants (10-6) -- Anthony Costanzo, OT, Boston College
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6) -- Adrian Clayborn, DE, Iowa
  1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) -- Ryan Kerrigan, DE, Purdue
  1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6) -- Drake Nevis, DT, LSU
  1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-6) -- Aaron Williams*, CB, Texas
  1. New Orleans Saints (11-5) -- Ryan Mallett*, QB, Arkansas
  1. Seattle Seahawks (7-9) -- Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State
  1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4) -- Brandon Harris*, CB, Miami (Fla.)
  1. Atlanta Falcons (13-3) -- Allen Bailey, DL, Miami (Fla.)
  1. New England Patriots (14-2) -- Akeem Ayers*, OLB, UCLA

Note: The draft order for the final four teams will be determined by the outcome of the championship games this weekend and the Super Bowl. These picks are listed in inverse order of regular-season record:

» Green Bay Packers (10-6) -- Nate Solder, OT, Colorado

» New York Jets (11-5) -- Rodney Hudson, OG, Florida State

» Chicago Bears (11-5) -- Derek Sherrod, OT, Mississippi State

» Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) -- Cameron Heyward, DE, Ohio State

