Mock draft: Underclassmen dominate top 10 picks

With the official list of eligible underclassmen released Wednesday and the East-West Shrine Game coming up Saturday (3 p.m. ET, NFL Network), it's time to start the conversation around which players could or should be drafted in the first round.
While NFL scouting departments have been tracking these guys all season, coaching staffs are just now starting to watch tape, read reports and get in-person looks.
Below is quick first pass at trying to match up an NFL team's draft position, drafting style and needs with a college player's projected NFL position and readiness, along with his perceived draft value at this point in the evaluation process. Things will change -- sometimes dramatically -- as the process moves along the Path to Primetime (NFL Draft, April 28-30, NFL Network).
* Underclassman are marked with an asterisk.
Note: The draft order for the final four teams will be determined by the outcome of the championship games this weekend and the Super Bowl. These picks are listed in inverse order of regular-season record: