Around the NFL

Mitchell Trubisky on draft-day link with Deshaun Watson: 'I don't control that narrative'

Published: Dec 10, 2020 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

(Editor's note: The Chicago Bears have closed Halas Hall and will conduct team activities virtually today after a positive COVID-19 test result, the team announced.)

Mitchell Trubisky knows the score.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans, the Bears QB understands comparisons will be made between his struggles and the star turn of draft classmate Deshaun Watson﻿.

"I don't control that narrative," Trubisky said, via The Associated Press. "I don't control what people say about it. It is always going to be a story just because that's the draft class we came in."

Trubisky, Watson and Patrick Mahomes will forever be linked by where they were picked in the 2017 draft. The main crux of the storyline is the Bears trading up to grab Trubisky No. 2 overall, only to watch him struggle while Watson (12th overall) and Mahomes (10th overall) morphed into superstars.

"That storyline is never going to leave for any of those guys, just like it doesn't for any of those quarterback classes you run into," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "Usually they're all compared."

For Chicago fans, "what ifs" will always abound about what might have been had Bears GM Ryan Pace been enamored with Watson or Mahomes rather than Trubisky. Watson said this week that the Bears passing on him adds no additional motivation.

For Trubisky, constantly being compared to two current faces of the entire NFL could be burdensome. The 26-year-old knows the only way to turn around the storyline is to improve his play.

"It was me, Deshaun and Pat," he said. "We were picked where we were, and now it's up to us to make the most out of our opportunities. They've done a great job with theirs and I'm still trying to write my story here, so that's all there is to it, and my opportunity is to go out and lead my team this week and try to get a win. I'm excited about that. I'm also happy for their success as well because obviously they've earned it."

With Trubisky not under contract in Chicago for next year, Sunday's game against Watson could be their only matchup with their drafted teams. Regardless of what the future holds for the three signal-callers, they'll always be linked in history.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Bears pause in-person football activities after positive COVID-19 test

The Chicago Bears are working from home Thursday. The team announced a positive COVID-19 test that caused the closure of Hallas Hall.  
news

2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL announced Thursday morning its 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which will be announced at NFL Honors the week prior to Super Bowl LV.
news

Kyler Murray: Cardinals' struggling offense 'not far off' from getting back on track

Kyler Murray has consistently said his Week 11 shoulder injury has had nothing to do with his nosedive in production. Whatever the reason, the Cardinals' QB hasn't produced like earlier in the season.

news

Cowboys 'not nervous to sign Dak' Prescott to big contract amid Eagles' issues with Carson Wentz

The two cellar-dwellers in the NFC East sit with questions at quarterback. But Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the Eagles' problems won't play into any future decisions with Dak Prescott.
news

Saints' Malcolm Jenkins ready for 'very nostalgic' return to Philadelphia

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins opens up about what he expects to be an emotional Sunday when playing the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Cam Newton (questionable; abdomen) is fine and will start vs. Rams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton -- listed as questionable with an abdomen injury -- is fine and set to play Thursday night vs. the Rams, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Deshaun Watson says Bears' choice to pass on him 'no motivation' ahead of Week 14 meeting

In 2017, the Bears could've drafted Deshaun Watson, but they traded up for Mitch Trubisky. Meanwhile, the Texans also moved up in the draft for Watson. Watson faces the Bears on Sunday, but said there's no added incentive playing Chicago.
news

Sills: Panthers' COVID-19 transmission linked to players gathering outside facility

Carolina became one of the many teams affected by the COVID-19 outbreak this week when it placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the NFL now believes it has an explanation for the spread.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey now dealing with quad injury 

Just when he was set to make his return this season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered another injury that has this week's game in jeopardy.
news

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2020 season

Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Will Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills clinch a playoff spot this Sunday?
news

Giants HC Joe Judge 'optimistic' Daniel Jones (hamstring) can return vs. Arizona 

New York Giants coach Joe Judge is "optimistic" that they'll have starting quarterback Daniel Jones back when they play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL