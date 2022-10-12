Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' woeful play: 'When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me'

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 07:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday's 35-point blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills marked the Pittsburgh Steelers' worst defeat since Week 1, 1989 (51-0 to Cleveland). Coach Mike Tomlin placed the blame on himself for the calamitous outing.

"We were a disaster in all three phases, and we have to own that, starting with myself and I do," Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me. We don't need to seek comfort, because there's enough blame to go around. We need to be solution-oriented."

The Steelers have lost four consecutive games after eking out a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It's the Steelers' longest losing streak since a four-gamer in Weeks 6-10, 2016 -- they finished 11-5 and made the playoffs. The last time Pittsburgh lost five straight was Weeks 10-14, 2009.

The 1-4 start is the Steelers' worst through five games since 2019 (also 1-4). That season, Pittsburgh won seven of its next eight games, then lost the last three to finish 8-8. The Steelers last started 1-5 or worse in 1988 (started 1-5, finished 5-11).

Nothing has gone well for Pittsburgh since Week 1. The Steelers have a -51 point differential, the worst in the NFL in 2022.

The defense has struggled since losing T.J. Watt to injury in Week 1. And the offense, while finding a little life throwing the ball with rookie Kenny Pickett under center last week, has been an inefficient mess.

The six offensive TDs through five weeks are tied for the fewest in the NFL (Colts, Broncos). Three of the four rushing scores were by QBs (Pickett has two, Mitchell Trubisky scored one) and zero wide receivers have caught a touchdown pass (RB Najee Harris and TE Pat Freiermuth have one each).

Calls for offensive coordinator Matt Canada's job have become louder in the Steel City, but at this point, Tomlin has resisted a change.

"I remain open to it, but I don't intend to change for the sake of changing, to shoot a hostage, if you will, or anything of that nature," he said when asked if he'd consider changing play-callers or personnel. "If changes produce better outcomes or seemingly produce better outcomes, or we feel like it puts us in position to produce better outcomes, then I'm open to it, certainly."

The bad news: Pittsburgh gets Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

"They're not quick fixes," Tomlin said. "It's not going to be based on one good performance or one good plan. And I just think as we prepare and lean in for this next opportunity that we just say that we're going to be working our tails off.

"We didn't dig ourselves into this circumstance in one day. We're not going to dig ourselves out of this circumstance in one day or one performance."

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Atlanta Flacons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett declined to speak Sunday on a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him following a loss to the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said he tackled Tom Brady correctly and shouldn't have been punished.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

