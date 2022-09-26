Around the NFL

Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa dealing with back, ankle soreness following Dolphins' win over Bills

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 03:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tua Tagovailoa's exit from Miami's game on Sunday lasted only a little more than the length of halftime. The lingering effects of the game continued into Monday.

Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle soreness, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday, but it isn't out of the norm of bumps and bruises that are typical following a physical four quarters of football. Still, the Dolphins are keeping a close eye on their quarterback as they embark on a short week of preparation before Thursday night's game against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

"I don't assume anything, but it wasn't out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game," McDaniel told reporters, via Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley. "As far as me being able to access my crystal ball, it's broke right now."

Tagovailoa exited Sunday's 21-19 win over Buffalo after taking a hard fall that saw the quarterback's head slam against the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa stood up and took a few steps before stumbling. He then exited the game and was examined for a possible concussion.

The Dolphins QB cleared concussion protocol, however, and returned to play, leading Miami to a thrilling win over its AFC East rival.

Tagovailoa said after the game his back "locked up" on him, causing him to stumble on the field. "For the most part," he said, "I'm good."

The NFLPA is conducting an inquiry into the handling of Tagovailoa during his exit for examination for a possible concussion. McDaniel said on Monday that he supported the investigation, expressing an understanding for why most everyone was so concerned about Tagovailoa's condition prior to his return to the game.

"I think this is the exact reason there are protocols in place," McDaniel said. "I was with a lot of people, I think. When you saw it, you assumed one thing."

McDaniel said Tagovailoa insisted the issue was with his back, not his head, leading to his re-entry into Sunday's contest.

"You could see from the onset, he was not happy with the idea of not leading his team to trying to get this win," McDaniel said. "His teammates saw a version that we haven't been able to see."

The Dolphins will hope to have Tagovailoa for Thursday night's game in a season that hasn't offered any breaks for Miami, which has recorded wins over New England, Baltimore and Buffalo to start the season.

The going doesn't get any easier this week when the Dolphins hit the road for the second time in this still-young season for a date with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Related Content

news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) set to make NFL debut on Monday night

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially active and will play in his first career game when Big Blue faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

news

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) active for Monday night vs. Giants

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) is active for Monday night's game versus the Giants.

news

Bills OC Ken Dorsey on end-of-game outburst after loss to Dolphins: 'That's something I'm definitely going to learn from'

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke to reporters on Monday about his outburst in the booth that went viral following Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett transported to local hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries in single-car crash

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash on Monday after leaving the team's practice facility and was transported to a local hospital after suffering non-life threatening injures, the Browns confirmed.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore, and it force him out for the coming weeks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not expected to play in Monday's game vs. Giants

The return of Michael Gallup (knee) will have to wait at least one more week. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Gallup is not expected to make his season debut on Monday.

news

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) expected to miss rest of 2022 season, DE Joey Bosa (groin) week to week

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and is expected to miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Los Angeles defensive end Joey Bosa (groin) is also considered week to week.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' after Raiders' 0-3 start

Following another close loss in Week 3, Raiders WR Davante Adams expressed his frustration with the team's 0-3 start to the 2022 season.

news

Josh Allen, Bills 'take it on the chin' after dominating box score in loss to Dolphins

Bills QB Josh Allen laments Week 3's road loss to the Dolphins, where Buffalo held a favorable disparity in many key offensive stats except points scored.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE