Mike McCarthy discusses 'narratives' surrounding his Cowboys future: 'I'm the leader of this football team'

The Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 and won the NFC East, but a swift exit from the postseason has led to an offseason of questions swirling around head coach Mike McCarthy.

Those interrogations ratcheted up when Sean Payton stepped down from the New Orleans Saints. Most dot-connectors believed the former Super Bowl winner and the long-time apple of owner Jerry Jones' eye would eventually take McCarthy's job.

Despite the seemingly unstable nature of his status, McCarthy told The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday that he's not fretting about his job.

"I never once felt that I was not going to be the head coach moving forward and, frankly, I've been at this long enough that's all I'm focused on," McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm the leader of this football team, and I'm about winning, and that's all I've ever focused on, and that's all I ever will focus on. ...

"Are these narratives unusual? Absolutely. I've never dealt with anything like this. Do I wish I didn't have to come on here and answer questions about it? Yeah, no doubt about it. I wish we were talking about something else, but it's part of our landscape."

Jones recently caused more speculation regarding McCarthy's future in Dallas. During a Senior Bowl interview two weeks ago, when discussing the return of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a viable fill-in in the future, Jones noted that McCarthy knows "someday, somebody other than him will be coach of the Cowboys."

Those aren't exactly words of encouragement, but McCarthy called his relationship with Jones "excellent."