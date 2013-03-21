Mike Glennon grades out as a future NFL franchise quarterback

Finally, Glennon must convince coaches and scouts he has the right personality to take charge in the locker room. Franchise quarterbacks must be able to inspire confidence in their teammates through their performance and verbal prodding. Even quiet leaders like Eli Manning and Joe Flacco have to step up and hold their teammates accountable by challenging them in one-on-one or small-group confrontations. Evaluators still have concerns about whether Glennon possesses that take-charge personality. When I asked Glennon about this following the workout, he pointed to the leadership styles of Manning and Flacco as examples of how he envisions his personality evolving at the next level. Furthermore, he told me to ask his teammates if they believed he had the moxie to be a leader at the highest level. If Glennon can convince enough personnel men that he is capable of leading a team in the right direction, he certainly can build a case to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the draft.