Michigan, Washington advance to 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

2) Loaded Huskies offense faces tremendous test vs. Michigan

Michigan's defense hasn't allowed more than 24 points in a game this season. Washington scored 24 or more in all but two games this season, including three 50-point outings.

The Huskies revolve around the throwing of Penix, but this is no one-man show. They feature the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line (keep an eye on left tackle Troy Fautanu, who might be tried at guard at the Senior Bowl) and a trio of outstanding receivers, led by senior Rome Odunze.

With each college season, the 6-3, 215-pound Odunze added polish to his game and tricks to his bag. He's able to attack all parts of the field, accelerates through the catch and has outstanding body control and burst. Odunze also plays hungry and is extremely tough, returning from a broken rib and punctured lung two weeks later. He could end up one of the highest-drafted seniors in 2024, possibly in the top 10 overall.

Redshirt sophomore Ja'Lynn Polk and senior Jalen McMillan round out the excellent receiving corps. The Odunze-Polk-McMillan trio combined for 26 TD receptions and nearly 3,200 yards this season. Tight end Jack Westover is a reliable chain mover who had six catches versus Texas, including a few clutch ones.

Big-framed running back Dillon Johnson scored two touchdowns against the Longhorns, running hard when he got chances before leaving the game late in serious pain. If he can go against the Wolverines, he can be an effective changeup as a slasher behind a good run-blocking group.

Michigan has future NFL talent on all three levels, starting up front.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins has NFL bloodlines (former Panthers second-rounder Kris Jenkins is his father) and ability. He's been fairly unproductive in a deep DT rotation this season but had a sack and a good tackle on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe late in regulation.

Edges Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor have NFL ability but in different packages. Harrell is athletic and rangy in a leaner package, but with decent length and a nose for the quarterback. McGregor is longer at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds and is starting to put it together, with two sacks against Bama, including a massive one late to force the final field goal before Michigan tied it.

There's a pair of quality linebackers in Junior Colston and Michael Barrett. Colston has the higher NFL profile. He's athletic and a fairly reliable tackler, even though he can be overaggressive.