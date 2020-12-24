Michael F. Florio's Week 16 fantasy football sleepers

It's Backup Running Back Week!

Week 16 rosters are going to look very different with so many RBs going down with injuries as of late. ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ was the star of the backup RB show last week, going off for 32 fantasy points. That is more than ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has in any of his last 31 games. Pollard showed last week that if Zeke is out, you play Pollard. That is exactly the case if you can nab him off the waiver wire. Another backup RB who started last week was ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿. He stepped in for ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ last week and is looking likely to do so once again this week for the Bucs. He finished with 21.5 fantasy points, largely because he was able to turn two goal-line carries into touchdowns. But the Bucs face the Lions, who allow the most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (31.86). He is just one of many new starting RBs, as the 49ers' ﻿Jeff Wilson﻿ is expected to start with ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ landing on the IR. This season Wilson has averaged 18.93 fantasy PPG when Mostert sits and just 6.43 PPG when he plays. He is an RB2 on volume alone and has RB1 upside if he can find the end zone. Oh, you want more backup running backs to start? How about ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ for the Chiefs with ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ going down for the rest of the regular season. Bell put up nearly 15 fantasy points in relief duty, and while I do not love the matchup against the Falcons, he is still tied to ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿. That is enough to put him in the RB2 discussion this week. Lastly, there is ﻿Devine Ozigbo﻿ who I would expect to see a good amount of work if this year's waiver wire darling, James Robinson is forced to sit with an ankle injury. Currently, Robinson is pushing to play but the expectation is he will not practice, which clearly puts this week in jeopardy. Ozigbo only has seven touches on the season, so we do not have a whole lot to go off, and the Bears have been stingy to RBs. But the Jags have shown in recent seasons that they prefer to rely on one back to lead the way. If you are in a deeper format and lost one of these many starters, Ozigbo can be a deeper backup plan this week, if Robinson sits. And if you unfortunately missed out on these backups that are now starters, some deeper backups I like this week are ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿, ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, ﻿Ito Smith﻿ and ﻿Lynn Bowden﻿.