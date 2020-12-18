Michael F. Florio's Week 15 fantasy football sleepers

The Colts offense may have been up and down at times this season, but they are firing on all cylinders right now. Jonathan Taylor is looking like a potential league winner, while the passing game is helping fantasy managers win crucial games. ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ is the QB11 since Week 11, averaging 19.05 fantasy PPG and having scored over 17 fantasy points in each of those games. He's also thrown multiple passing touchdowns in each of those games. This week, he has a strong matchup against the Houston Texans. Rivers faced them two weeks ago and scored 19.2 fantasy points, throwing for 285 yards and two scores. On the season, Houston has given up 19.55 fantasy PPG, the ninth-most in the NFL. They've also allowed over 280 passing yards in seven of their last nine games. Rivers may not finish this week as the top-scoring QB but he should safely finish as a QB1 (Top 12) in this strong matchup. Also, I would be remiss if I didn't mention his teammate ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ who has averaged over 19 fantasy PPG in 17 career games against Houston – including 25 two weeks ago. Start him this week.

Here are more Week 15 sleepers!

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ faced a really tough test last week against the Saints defense and he aced it scoring just under 20 fantasy points. That was largely due to his rushing ability as he rushed 18 times for 106 yards. That rushing ability gives him such a safe floor each week. I am not saying he is the next ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, but they are similar fantasy assets in the sense that they do not have to put up big passing numbers to have a big fantasy day. Last season, Lamar had the fewest passing yards ever for the top-scoring fantasy QB. There is a reason we call QBs who can put up RB1 numbers cheat codes. Is Hurts one of those cheat codes? After one start, it's looking like it. Hurts is on that QB1 borderline this week, but his upside is very high.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ is going to get a lot of the hype out of the Ravens backfield, and for good reason, but ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ is a valuable fantasy piece in his own right. Last week. ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ played just two percent of the snaps, showing that he has been phased out of this offense. Edwards played just under 30 percent of the snaps and had eight touches, but he was able to score two TDs and turn it into 18.3 fantasy points. Edwards has a chance to score every week as he leads the Ravens with eight carries inside the five-yard line. It's also a great matchup against the Jaguars who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season at 29.08. Also, with the Ravens being thin at WR this week, I am expecting a ton of running. Edwards is a sneaky RB2 or flex option

Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ has been dealing with an ankle injury and has been limited at practice. If he sits, its an obvious huge boost for Wilson, but even if Mostert plays, ﻿Jeff Wilson﻿ has sneaky value. Wilson has seen at least 12 touches in three of the past four games, and nine in the other, so he is always a part of the weekly game plan. He gets a good matchup this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed the eight-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (24.81). But they specifically allow a ton of production on the ground. In fact, they allow the second-most rushing yards per game to RBs (132.8) and 13 rushing touchdowns, which is tied with the fourth most. Wilson is a flex option if Mostert plays and a RB2 if he sits.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Remember when I said the Colts offense was clicking on all cylinders earlier? Well, here is one more for you! ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿ has caught at least three passes in five straight games, he has had at least nine touches in all those games and most importantly, he has scored double digit fantasy points in four of those five. This week, he faces the Houston Texans who have allowed the most yards per game (183.2) and the second-most fantasy PPG (30.55) to RBs this season. Hines comes with a safe enough floor to make him a flex option, but he brings a higher ceiling than normal in this great matchup.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Fantasy managers may see ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿'s matchup against the Steelers and get scared. I get the thinking, but the Steelers have actually allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers this season (15.19). They also allow the third-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers at 70.4. Boyd runs 77 percent of his routes from the slot this season. Regardless of who the Bengals QB is this week, I expect them to have to get rid of the ball quickly before the Steelers pressure gets to them. That likely means a lot of quick passes to Boyd. He can still be started this week, despite the matchup.

Chad Hansen, WR, Houston Texans

﻿Chad Hansen﻿ is currently a practice squad player but, as long as he gets called back up before Week 15, he will remain a sleeper. With ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿ being limited at practice due to a neck injury, I expect Hansen to once again be out there this week. He's been active the past two games and has seen seven targets in both – scoring 15.1 and 12.6 fantasy points. That 15-point game came against the Colts, who he will once again be facing this week. He is on that WR3 or flex option borderline this week.

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

I was all set to write about ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ here, but it is looking more and more like ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ will start this week for the Giants. I would still like Slayton if Jones sits, but McCoy has only targeted him twice all season. The reason I am going with ﻿Golden Tate﻿ here is because of the matchup against the Browns. They have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (15.46). Tate runs 82 percent of his routes from the slot, the most on the Giants. He is a deeper flex option.

Evan Engram, WR, New York Giants

﻿Evan Engram﻿ disappointed in Week 14, scoring just 3.8 fantasy points. If you were able to survive that, you should roll with Engram again this week against the Browns who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to TEs (16.21). That includes nine touchdowns, which is tied for the third most allowed to tight ends. Also, if McCoy does start, Engram is his most targeted player this season (11).

Bonus TE: Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Since Engram is rostered in many leagues, I wanted to give a tight end that could be had off the waiver wire. ﻿Irv Smith﻿ returned last week and scored a touchdown and 16.3 fantasy points. He has scored 15-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games and double-digits in four of his last six. He also faces the Bears who have allowed the third most fantasy PPG to TEs this season (15.56).

Tennessee Titans

If you miss out on the top streaming defenses this week, you can likely nab the Titans off the waiver wire. ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ is dealing with a rib injury and has yet to practice this week. It's looking more and more likely that the Lions will start ﻿Chase Daniel﻿, who will likely once again be without ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿. The Titans haven't played great on defense as of late, but this is a matchup worth taking a shot on.