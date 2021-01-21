Michael F. Florio's fantasy football top 12 quarterbacks

8. Justin Herbert

Herbert took over as the starter in Week 2 and all he went on to do was rewrite the rookie record book. His 31 passing TDs are the most by a rookie in NFL history, as were his 289.1 passing yards per game. He scored 332.84 fantasy points, which only ﻿Cam Newton﻿ scored more as a rookie. He also threw for 4,336 yards, which is the second-most by a rookie, behind only ﻿Andrew Luck﻿. He also, very under the radar, rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns, showing he can add points with his legs. This offense has all the weapons to be the next great one, led by ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ and ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿. The hope was that the Chargers would hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as their head coach and that was a move that would have propelled Herbert higher on this list. But given what we saw out of Herbert as a rookie, with the pieces he has around him, and with a new play-caller, whoever it may be, there are reasons to be excited about him moving forward. He comes with high upside and a pretty safe floor.

9. Russell Wilson

This may seem low on the list for Wilson and I get it. He finished as the QB6 this season and has never finished worse than QB11 in his career. But, there is also a lot that has me worried here. First, Pete Carroll has been vocal about wanting to run the ball more and more efficiently. That is enough to worry me, as Seattle threw the ball 60% of the time this season, but from 2010-2019, under Carroll, the Seahawks threw a league-low 53% of their plays. And throwing more this season led to Wilson putting up a career-high in fantasy points, fantasy PPG and passing touchdowns. It also led to ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ having their best fantasy seasons to date. But, Seattle's offense started struggling down the stretch and after Week 11, Russ was no longer that MVP candidate he was early in the season. What changed? Seattle started running the ball more. From Weeks 1-11, the Seahawks threw the ball on 62% of their plays and from Week 12 on that number decreased to 56%. Given that we have seen the emphasis of running the ball hurt Wilson, in last year and in previous seasons, it's enough for me to put him last among what I consider the "elite" fantasy QBs.

10. Jalen Hurts

Will Hurts be the Eagles starting QB in 2021? It is a legit question mark right now. But, if he is, there is no questioning how great he can be for fantasy. In four starts (one where he was benched) he averaged 22.99 fantasy PPG, which would have ranked seventh among QBs. He scored 91.96 fantasy points in his first four starts, which is the eighth-most in any QB's first four starts in NFL history. He also scored over 18 fantasy points in all three of his full starts, including a near 38-point performance in one of those three games. He also threw for over 335 in two of those three full games. All of that is great to help you get excited for Hurts, but all you really must know is the rushing ability. He rushed for 1,298 yards as a senior at Oklahoma and then showed that his rushing ability will translate to the NFL rushing for over 60 yards in all of his full games. He rushed for over 100 yards against the Saints, who hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in their previous 50 games. That gives him such a safe floor and a high ceiling, much like it does for Murray and Jackson. If he is the starter, he is a fantasy QB1.

11. Ryan Tannehill

All Tannehill has done since taking over as the Titans' lead QB is produce. This past season, he averaged a career-high 21.52 fantasy PPG, which is on par with the 21.71 fantasy PPG he has averaged since taking over as the Titans starting QB. He's thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in 20 of his 26 games as the starter. Plus, he can add some points with his legs. He rushed for a career-high seven touchdowns and added 266 yards, the second-most in his career. He's now scored 11 rushing TDs in a season and a half as the Titans starter. He comes with one of the safest floors in fantasy football. The only thing keeping him this low is that the Titans love to run the ball.

12. Joe Burrow

If the top 11 QBs were off the board, I would turn my attention to which QBs offer me the most upside and the best shot at joining the "elite" fantasy QBs. And I do not think there is anyone after the top 11 that comes with as much upside as Burrow does. Prior to his injury, Burrow was averaging 268.8 passing yards per game, the third-most by any rookie QB in NFL history, behind only Herbert and Luck. He finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in just under half his games. But, last year was really just a warm-up for Burrow. He came into the season without a normal preseason and then was injured halfway into his rookie campaign. There is not a whole lot you can take away, but the one definite is, he showed he can play, and play effectively, at the NFL level. Coming off of a historic season at LSU, that is enough for me to get excited about him going forward, especially with weapons like ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ at his disposal.

Bonus:

13. Taysom Hill

We got a taste of what a starting Hill would look like when ﻿Drew Brees﻿ missed a month. In those four starts ,Hill averaged 21.07 fantasy PPG, which would have made him the QB13 over a full season. In those four starts, he averaged 209.5 passing yards and threw four touchdowns. But the biggest factor was what he gives with his legs. In those four starts, he averaged 52.3 rushing yards per game and rushed for four touchdowns. If he is, in fact, the Saints starter in 2021, his rushing ability alone is enough to put him in the borderline QB1 group.

Just missed the cut: ﻿Tom Brady﻿, Trevor Lawrence, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿