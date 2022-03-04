Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 wide receivers

Waddle comes in at eight, which may seem high to some, but he did just finish as the WR13 in total points and WR16 in fantasy PPG as a rookie. He did so while setting the rookie record for reception in a season at 104. He broke 1,000 yards as a rookie and had eight or more catches in seven games, which was second among all receivers. He showed he can play at a very high level as a rookie and clearly has a strong rapport with Tua Tagovailoa﻿. There are areas he can improve, particularly in how he is used. Last season, he had just three end zone targets, which ranked 89th among receivers. He also averaged just 7.2 air yards per target, which ranked 72nd among all receivers. He showed last year he is a dangerous weapon after the catch, but coming into the NFL, he was viewed as a deep threat. It will be up to new head coach Mike McDaniel to take advantage of Waddle’s strengths and get the most out of him, but there are plenty of reasons to feel optimistic. First, McDaniel was one of the coaches that helped Samuel put up his historic season. McDaniel said at the combine that “Deebo wasn’t found looking for the next Deebo.” What that means is, you cannot just take a player and force them into a role. You need to put them in a position to highlight and take full advantage of their entire skillset. Plus, McDaniel has previously said he will get Waddle plenty of volume and that fantasy managers are going to want to start him. He has so much upside in a huge breakout spot.