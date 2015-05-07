Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins, DeVante Parker strike rookie deal

Published: May 07, 2015 at 11:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins are about to make it official with their new receiver.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that DeVante Parker, the 14th overall pick of the draft, has agreed to a four-year deal with the team worth $10.9 million with a $6.2 million signing bonus.

The former Louisville wideout has a chance to become Miami's No. 1 target as a rookie while playing alongside a revamped cast of Dolphins pass-catchers including Kenny Stills and Greg Jennings alongside Jarvis Landry and Rishard Matthews.

Even with Matthews reportedly seeking a trade, Jennings could be in for a reduced role. As for Parker, he has a chance to be the best receiver in this class depending on how Amari Cooper and Kevin White fare in the NFL.

"He doesn't smoke, doesn't drink, doesn't party," Louisville receivers coach Lamar Thomas told The Miami Herald. "He plays videos and watches 'SpongeBob' and eats hamburgers."

Drawing comparisons to both A.J. Green and a young Hakeem Nicks, Parker will help quarterback Ryan Tannehill with his 6-foot-3, 209-pound frame and 4.45 speed. College stats credit him with just three drops since 2012, giving the Dolphins the playmaker they needed after waving farewell to Mike Wallace.

