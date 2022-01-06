Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a tribute in honor of their iconic former coach.

The Raiders announced Thursday that members of the Hall of Famer's family will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the start of Sunday's season finale against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The franchise noted that the tribute is "most fitting" considering it was Madden who first lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Oct. 18, 2011, in honor of Davis' legacy.

Madden's widow, Virginia, his sister Judy, sons Mike and his wife Susie, Joe and his wife Wendy, as well as grandsons Jesse and Jack, are expected to take part.

The Raiders' tribute will take place a following an emotional week of remembrances, which included a moment of silence observed by all 32 NFL teams prior to kicking off Week 17.