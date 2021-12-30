NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

League spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to NFL Media that Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams asking all Week 17 home clubs to observe a moment of silence prior to the playing of the National Anthem to honor the larger-than-life NFL figure.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," Goodell said in a statement Tuesday. "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."