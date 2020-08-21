Around the NFL

Melvin Ingram signed adjusted contract before returning to Chargers practice

Published: Aug 21, 2020 at 01:05 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Melvin Ingram's unique way of going about securing new terms of employment -- a hold-in, as our Kevin Patra described it earlier Friday -- has paid off.

Ingram signed an adjusted contract with the Chargers on Thursday that guarantees his $14 million 2020 salary, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Ingram returned to practice Thursday, but there had previously been no sign that his contract dispute had been addressed. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn had only referred to the matter as "company business" while Ingram sat out.

Ingram was entering the final year of a four-year, $64 million deal signed in 2017. There's no indication that his contract was extended in the adjusted agreement.

With Ingram's contract dispute appearing to be resolved, the 31-year-old can return to preparations for the 2020 season.

