Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field

It's unclear if Melvin Ingram's reported hold-in provided coin in his pocket, but the edge rusher was back on the practice field.

Gilbert Manzano of the L.A. Daily News reported that Ingram returned to the practice field Thursday, his first on-field work since the start of training camp.

It's unknown whether Ingram's contract concerns were acquiesced at this point. Coach Anthony Lynn has continually called Ingram's situation "company business" without elaborating.

Ingram is seeking a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal. After the Chargers made Joey Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, Ingram hopes to get his next chunk of change.

Whether or not the Chargers quashed any financial concerns to coax Ingram back to the practice field is uncertain, but his teammates are glad he's back.

"It's always fun having Melvin out here," tight end Hunter Henry said. "Obviously, he's a tremendous player. A leader on this team. He's been around for a long time. He's so much fun to go against. He's one of the top players in the game, so anytime you get him back out here, definitely the energy goes up."