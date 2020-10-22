Meet Bobby Turner: The secret behind 49ers' run game

Not surprisingly, when Turner left Denver to join Mike Shanahan's staff in Washington, he helped sixth-round draft pick Alfred Morris to the best single-season rushing campaign in franchise history (1,613 yards) as a rookie. Turner is a common denominator in all these exceptional rushing performances.

I finally got to watch Turner work up close when he was hired by Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and OC Kyle Shanahan in 2015. Part of my job at the time as the team's assistant general manager was to understand what type of players our coaching staff wanted at every position, so the scouting department and I had a clear vision of whom to evaluate. Naturally, I spent a ton of time with Shanahan and Turner and learned a lot about the outside zone scheme, which was different from anything I had scouted for during my career as a personnel director.

The Falcons' top backs heading into the 2015 season were Devonta Freeman, a 2014 fourth-rounder, and Coleman, who was a third-round pick that year. I watched Bobby coach these two very different backs and develop them as players and young men. Each player quickly evolved into a major factor in the offense and were key contributors in the team's run to Super Bowl LI. Bobby won them over in a heartbeat and it was obvious why.

Turner is an old-school, no-nonsense coach, but he's very positive, process-driven and detail-oriented (we were alike in this regard). I watched him speak hard truths to his players at times and I saw how Freeman and Coleman responded, doing everything he asked of them without question. Turner speaks and works from a place of truth, love and mentorship, which is a big reason why his players and peers admire him. I've seen some coaches manipulate players and use fear to get results during my nearly 30 years in the NFL, but Bobby taught through constructive criticism that helped his players improve. He always does things the right way, and in turn, he's earned enormous respect from everyone who crosses paths with him.

Turner has coached alongside Mike and Kyle Shanahan since he got his NFL start, and I know their appreciation for Turner is second to none. Kyle's attention to and demand for detail is at as high a level as I've seen, very similar to his father and Belichick. When you're wired that way, you must be surrounded by the same type of people, and Bobby's precision pairs perfectly with Kyle and his vision for the offense. Some might want to point to the Shanahan scheme as the primary driver of their running backs' production over the years, and there's no doubt that it has worked wonders a lot of the time. That said, I know that scheme alone doesn't produce these kinds of results. It takes so much more than that, including a position coach who creates an opportunity for players to be the best version of themselves.

After getting to know Bobby and watching him work firsthand, I can say with certainty that the success of running backs under his tutelage is not a coincidence. His influence showed up on the stat sheet in the mid-1990s with the Broncos and it's easy to spot this season in San Francisco. He's more than worthy of the Pro Football Writers of America's Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award, which annually honors lifetime achievement by an NFL assistant coach. In my opinion, this recognition for Turner is long overdue.