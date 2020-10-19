Around the NFL

49ers HC Shanahan says RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) will 'most likely' head to IR

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 07:08 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

San Francisco could be without its starting running back for the foreseeable future.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that running back Raheem Mostert sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 win over the Rams and is "most likely" headed to injured reserve.

Mostert suffered the injury in the first half of the game and came out after halftime with his ankle taped. After a one-yard carry to begin the second half, Mostert exited the game and would not return. He finished the night with 17 carries for 65 yards and two catches for 11 yards.

Injuries have plagued Mostert in his first season as the Niners' lead back. Week 6 was the 28-year-old's second game back from an MCL sprain that caused him to miss Weeks 3 and 4. He suffered that injury in the first half of the team's Week 2 victory against the Jets.

Mostert's mounting injury history is something that could turn into a cause for concern for Shanahan and Co. moving forward. His 2017 and 2018 campaigns ended by way of trips to the IR.

In 2019, Mostert played in all 16 games before injuring his calf in the NFC Divisional Round. That setback paved the way for a memorable performance in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win against the Packers.

With Mostert again out of the fold, San Francisco will look to Jerick McKinnon﻿, rookie JaMycal Hasty and possibly Jeff Wilson to fill the void. McKinnon and Hasty turned in a combined 15 carries for 55 yards in Sunday's win.

