McAdoo: Beckham needs to control sideline emotions

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 08:43 AM
Odell Beckham got the best of Josh Norman in the Giants' 29-27 loss to the Redskins, but his antics received negative attention from teammates and the television audience.

TV cameras showed a frustrated Beckham throwing a tantrum on the sideline that included a tussle with a kicking net. Eli Manning, at one point, also tried to calm down his star receiver.

In a conference call Monday, coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham must keep his emotions under control on the sideline.

"I thought between the white lines he controlled himself," McAdoo said, per NJ.com. "Emotionally on the sideline in between the series, he needs to do a better job. That's all of our responsibilities, mine included. But he needs to control his emotions better and be less of a distraction to himself and his teammates. It's our job to help him with that process."

McAdoo admitted it could be a distraction to other players when someone is throwing a fit like Beckham was Sunday.

"It takes a village," McAdoo said of how the team will handle the situation moving forward. "Communication, having a variety of different people, different coaches, staff members that he can talk to and communicate with, just help him direct his focus."

There weren't the out-of-control, helmet-to-helmet hits we saw last year, but Beckham was clearly frustrated with Norman and the referees. After the contest, an irritated Beckham said refs approached him before the game to say he'd be thrown out if things got out of hand.

With Norman a common denominator in Beckham's antics, we'll see how he acts when the Giants head to Washington in Week 17 for what could be a game with playoff implications.

