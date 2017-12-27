Maurkice Pouncey: James Harrison wanted off Steelers

"Honestly, I mean, trust me, if I wanted out, I wouldn't let the team take the blame for it," Pouncey said. "I'd tell you I don't want to be here. I want to be gone. I want to go somewhere else and play differently. I want to go start somewhere else. That's me as a man. That's what I would do. I'm not going to run from it and say, 'Ah, the team didn't play me, I want to get cut.' Like, no, that's not what it was. I'm glad the team is being respectful like that, but we're going to speak the truth."