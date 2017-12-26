James Harrison signs with New England Patriots

James Harrison is joining his former enemy.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is signing with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. ESPN first reported the development.

Harrison went unclaimed on waivers after being cut by the Steelers on Saturday.

Garafolo reported earlier Tuesday that the Patriots decided not to put a waiver claim on Harrison in order get a look at the 39-year-old before any potential signing.

The two-time All-Pro played just 38 snaps over five games with Pittsburgh this season. Harrison did not play in the Week 15 matchup versus the Patriots.

The Pats will look to see if Harrison is able to add any kind of spark to what has been a suspect front-seven for New England this season. The Patriots are tied for 12th in the league with 38 sacks, and Trey Flowers leads the club with 6.5 on the season.

The Steelers' franchise sack leader landing in New England for a playoff run would provide another storyline for a potential rematch in the AFC Championship Game.