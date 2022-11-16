Maurice Britt interrupted Lions career to become World War II hero: 'He was a one-man army'

Britt next was part of the invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943, which included one of the longest marches of the war -- 54 miles in 33 hours. After Sicily was captured, Britt was part of the assault landing on the Italian mainland that September, and it was there, after his company commander was injured and evacuated, that Britt assumed command. He received honors for his leadership and bravery in leading an assault on an enemy machine gun position, and he received one of his multiple Purple Hearts. In October, he won more commendations for his actions while engaging the enemy near Monte San Nicola, which allowed another unit to launch an attack.

With cold and wet weather settling in that November, Britt's battalion was part of an assault on Monte Rotundo, a position that allowed the Germans to control a major road that led to Rome. The fighting was particularly protracted and often at close range -- at one point, according to soldiers Britt commanded, he was exchanging fire with enemies who were just 15 yards away. The unit was ill-equipped for the weather and was undermanned, and the Germans were able to advance. According to the Army magazine story, Britt fired 75 rounds from his carbine.

A transcript of eyewitness accounts of Britt's actions that day, read aloud in the NFL Films feature, capture the unimaginable fighting and heroism:

"He ran from side to side of our machine gun position, firing at every sight of Germans," according to one recollection. "I saw Lt. Britt, having run out of ammo, picking up hand grenades, disregarding enemy gunfire around him."

Another soldier recalled, according to the transcripts: "I saw him throw 10 to 12 grenades, German fire coming back all the time. We thought we'd be overrun. Always, I saw Lt. Britt out in front. He was a one-man army."

And another: "His canteen was pierced with bullet holes. His shirt was covered with blood and water. I asked him if he wanted to go to the field hospital. He replied, 'No, I have to stay on this hill and help these boys.' "

Monte Rotundo was secured, and Britt was ordered to get medical attention for his wounds. It was later reported that Britt had thrown 32 grenades in that fight. A story in the Detroit Free Press was headlined: "Nazis Thrown for Loss. 'Footsie' Britt, ex-Lion, Kills 11 Germans in Italy."

In the story, Lt. Col. Lionel McGarr, Britt's commanding officer, was quoted saying, "Britt fired his rifle at them, he threw grenades and at the finish I believe he was even throwing rocks."