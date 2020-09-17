Around the NFL

Matthew Stafford won't hesitate to target D'Andre Swift again despite drop

Published: Sep 17, 2020 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

D'Andre Swift's first NFL game turned into a nightmare that could haunt the rookie.

With 11 seconds left, and the Detroit Lions having squandered a 17-point fourth quarter lead trailing 27-23, Matthew Stafford took the snap from the Chicago Bears' 16-yard-line. Swift sprinted from his spot alongside the QB in the backfield and burned veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan, streaking to the end zone.

Swift was wide open near the pylon when Stafford's soft toss hit the running back in the hands. It should have been a celebration with the rookie being swarmed in his first professional game, saving the Lions from a disastrous collapse.

Instead, the ball slipped through Swift's fingers. Drop. Lions lose.

Despite the flub, Stafford said it would not change how he views the dual-threat rookie running back, and he wouldn't hesitate to go Swift's way again in a key spot.

"No, not at all," Stafford said Wednesday, via the Detroit Free Press. "I'm throwing it to him a hundred times out of a hundred. Trust that kid. He'll make a play."

Stafford has praised Swift all offseason, noting in an August appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football he was "excited" about the rookie's potential.

Swift caught 73 passes in three years at Georgia for 666 yards and five TDs. Pro Football Focus charted just three drops over his college career on 76 catchable balls.

In his rookie debut, Swift carried three times for eight yards and a touchdown while catching three-of-five targets for 15 yards. It was the one drop, however, that soiled the debut.

Head coach Matt Patricia rightfully didn't pin the blame on the young back after the loss.

"I put my arm around him as soon as we got to the tunnel, walked up the tunnel with him and told him, you know, he's a great player," Patricia said Sunday. "The game is not on him. It's on me, it's on the entire bad execution and bad plays that we had toward the end of the game and the bad coaching. We all had opportunities to do a better job and we know that we've got to do that going forward. But he's a great young player, he's going to be a good player for a long time, he's going to make a lot of plays and we'll just push forward."

Swift's redemption starts Sunday in Green Bay. If Aaron Rodgers and the Packers put up points like they did in Minnesota in Week 1, the Lions would be in shootout-mode. That potential game-script portends to a sizable role for the rookie to get the bad Week 1 taste out of his mouth.

Related Content

NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day
news

NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day

The league memo sent out Wednesday regarding closing all league and club facilities for Election Day did not mention that Nov. 3 was also the trade deadline. Tom Pelissero reports that there is no discussion on moving the trade deadline.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during warm ups prior to a NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on prime-time debut: 'I think the best quarterbacks treat every game the same'

All eyes will be on Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick makes his prime-time debut versus the Browns. But the Heisman Trophy-winning, LSU product isn't considering Thursday Night Football as anything more than simply the next game of the season. 
Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'
news

Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'

The Vikings acquired Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville to pressure QBs and aid a very youthful secondary. He didn't live up to the hype in his first game. "I've still got a bad taste in my mouth, and I want to make it right this weekend," Ngakoue said.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
news

Browns' Jarvis Landry expected to play against Bengals

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Landry sat out Tuesday's practice and was limited Wednesday as a precaution.
Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot
news

Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot

On the field, wide receiver Robby Anderson turned in quite a debut for Carolina, but on the bench, he had a rather humorous introduction to the Panthers' panther, Sir Purr. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bruce Arians on relationship with Brady: 'Tom and I are fine'

Buccaneers second-season coach Bruce Arians isn't one for mincing words and some candid critiques of Tampa Bay first-year QB Tom Brady raised some eyebrows. Arians assured all is well between the two on Wednesday. 
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Preparing for Kyler Murray gives Ron Rivera 'anxiety' 

Getting ready to face dual-threat Kyler Murray ahead of his Washington Football Team facing the Arizona Cardinals is making coach Ron Rivera a little anxious. 
NFL preps teams for Election Day closures; urges voter registration
news

NFL preps teams for Election Day closures; urges voter registration

As the presidential election is drawing closer, the NFL, furthering its NFL Votes initiative, sent out a memo on Wednesday to all 32 clubs outlining procedures for closing team facilities on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Seven positives in latest round of NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 testing 
news

Seven positives in latest round of NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 testing 

In the latest weekly update on NFL-NFL Players Association testing results, there were seven confirmed positives, including two players, out of 40,479 tests from Sept. 6 through Saturday. 
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

49ers TE George Kittle (knee) not practicing, 'fully expects' to play Week 2

George Kittle won't practice Wednesday. He might not practice all week. That doesn't he mean he wont play Sunday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said his All-Pro tight end is currently sidelined with a knee sprain but he "fully expects" to play versus the Jets. 
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
news

'TNF' injury report: Jarvis Landry (hip) questionable for Browns

Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are other injuries we're keeping track of before the game.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL