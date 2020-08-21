Matthew Stafford: D'Andre Swift is 'a sponge right now' learning Lions offense

"I think that more than anything this whole class of rookies that we brought in, the guys are good guys, and that's what you need," he said. "They're put in a tough spot, this offseason, not having the spring, they're kind of just thrown into the fire. So during the offseason, just trying to get a few of them together and bring them to the house and try to teach them and get them ready for the season and, so far, they've done a nice job."

As for the back injury that wiped out the back half of Stafford's impressive start to 2019, the quarterback isn't worried about reinjury.

"It feels great. I hated missing time," he said. "It was something I had to let heal -- I didn't really want to, to be honest with you. I wanted to get out there and play, because we were playing at a high level, but needed to do it. I feel great now. It's a lot of fun to get the pads back on and go out there and play, and throw it to all the talented dudes I've got around me."